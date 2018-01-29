× “Elton Jim” Turano reacts to Elton John’s touring retirement announcement, and chats Oscar nomination stings and snubs

In this 89th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano reacts to the bittersweet announcement that Elton John will be retiring from touring in 2021 after a final, three-year trek. Jim discusses the first time he saw Elton in concert in 1976 with his mom, and how he still gets goosebumps seeing him perform today — 171 concerts later. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, debate the Academy Award nominations, and who was stung and who was snubbed.