Chunky Chunky Hippo Ice Cream, How To Get Your Body to Absorb 100% Of Vitamins and Celebrity Chef Jaime Laurita

Healhy Homeowner with Dr. Quinn

Dr. Quinn is based out of Detroit but sees patients through telemedicine anywhere in the world. He gave Frank Fontana an executive stress IV live on the show. This includes a high dose of vitamin C, Vitamin B5, B6, B12, Magnesium, calcium, zinc and glutathione (antioxidant) to help the body build the immune system. Also covers balancing hormones and Autoimmune in this show.

Celebrity Rockstar Chef Jaime Laurita and Interior Decorator

Jaime has cooked has toured with various celebrities including Madonna, Oprah and Sting. He came to talk about his most recent project in the merchandise mart.