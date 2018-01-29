× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.29.18

Today’s guests include Eric Zorn, Adam Hoge, and the Chicago Spirit Brigade. Bill and Wendy opens the show by recapping the best and the worst of the Grammys. After that, Eric Zorn joins in on the fun. He talks about the GOP gubernatorial joint interview with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and primary challenger state Rep. Jeanne. Then, Adam Hodges chats with Bill and Wendy about ‘Sports Central’ coming back to WGN radio airwaves. To end the show on a high note, members of the Chicago Spirit Brigade joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about their annual fundraiser event “Big Bang”.

