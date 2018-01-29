× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.29.18

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by resident legal expert Rich Lenkov. They talk about “serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman, the Mueller investigation, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down, the Cleveland Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms, and much more. Then, Bill, Wendy, and Judy talk about the new celebrity ‘Big Brother’ cast.

