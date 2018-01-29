× Adam Hoge on his return to Sports Central

Adam Hoge aka Sporty Spice joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the return of “Sports Central”. Adam also shares his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and the Patriots, Tom Brady, Radio Row, and much more.

Sports Central will be streamed weekdays starting Jan 30th from 1pm to 2pm on wgnradio.com and the WGN Radio app.

