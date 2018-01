× What Does It Mean To Be A Narcissist?

Psychiatrist and Psychoanalyst Dr. Gourgeuchon joins Karen Conti to talk about what it really means to be a narcissist. She also explains the cons and pros of being a narcissist, provides advice on how to handle this kind of common personality disorder in your everyday life, and more.

