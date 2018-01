× WGN Radio Theater Episode 252: Fibber McGee, Adventures of Philip Marlowe, and Fort Laramie.

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 28, 2018. First a classic from Fibber McGee and Molly from 1-22-1946. Then a mysterious episode from The Adventures of Philip Marlowe from 3-14-1950. Finally a riveting episode from Fort Laramie from 4-1-1956 with Raymond Burr.