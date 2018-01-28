× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/28/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Republican State Rep. David McSweeney about the debt that IL is in and the pressure that he is applying on the Governor in order to have a more detailed budget moving forward.



Then, Rick continues his interviews with candidates for Democratic Attorney General as he speaks with Sharon Fairley. Sharon shares information about her experiences working with the city of Chicago, her dedication to continuously push for change, and much more.