× Rolling Stone Magazine’s Anthony DeCurtis: Meet the Nominees of the 60th Grammy Awards, A Look at the Life of Rock Pioneer Lou Reed.

Rolling Stone Magazine senior contributor, Anthony DeCurtis, joins Dave Plier to preview the nominees of the 60th Grammy Awards, his picks for Record, Song and Album of the Year, plus a look at his new book on the life of rock pioneer, Lou Reed.

What performance are you looking forward to on this year’s Grammy Awards?