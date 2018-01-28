OTL #589: Boystown’s future, Chicago News Landscape, WLLU-LP in Decatur, IL
Mike Stephen discusses the future of Boystown with documentary filmmaker and INTO Editor-in-Chief Zach Stafford, hears from Media Engagement Center researcher Emily Van Duyn about how media portrayal of certain regions of Chicago makes a difference on how we perceive our own neighborhoods, and connects with Alexander Martin, president of WLLU-LP in Decatur, IL, for another installment of Low Power to the People. This week’s local music comes from Devil in a Woodpile.