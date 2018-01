× Michelle Carter’s most ‘remarkable’ and ‘difficult’ year in a book: “From Under the Russian Snow”

Rick Kogan talks to Michelle Carter about her new memoir “From Under the Russian Snow,” which chronicles the year she spent living in Russia as a United States Information Agency Journalist-in-Residence. She tells him about what she learned during the year – about journalism and about her personal life – and why she decided to finally write about it in a book. Find out more about the book here.