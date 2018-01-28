Live blog: 2018 Grammy Awards

We’re live blogging the 2018 Grammy Awards.
I interviewed Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town for her clothing line at Macy’s recently and we talked about the gay bars in Nashville, yeehaw!
Hmm. Does anyone else see the irony in Joy Villa’s outfit?
Alessia Cara is back to wearing makeup apparently… https://www.glamour.com/story/alessia-cara-2017-vmas-performance
Rats, I was wrong. But, anyone who says, “I don’t have to win Grammys in my shower anymore” has my vote. Plus, Alessia Cara has the pipes.
Find someone who looks at you the way @kendricklamar looks at @rihanna #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/N9oVcA8rKf
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 29, 2018
Butterflies?! SZA!
I’m relishing in the incorporation of piano from the beginning. So far, the white theme for #TimesUp in the performances has a ubiquitous role.
I love that it’s the gayest Grammys already with Sam Smith now in the spotlight. He better “Pray” for some more radio play to sell out his show at the United Center in August!
Sam Smith singing those smooth notes as always. Loved that song!
Way to go, Jay-Z, on that Industry Icon award. He’s up for Record of the Year, for an albeit vulgarly written song, pulling no punches. Ok, James, quite enough indeed.
Lady Gaga gave an emotional performance of “Joanne” that would make her Little Monsters proud, rah rah!
What an honor to be recognized for this award with the help of Tony Bennett’s presence. Go Kendrick/Rihanna!
Kendrick takes it! He’s going to have a huge night tonight — Also…Loved the double thumbs up from Tony Bennett.
I love everything about what I’m seeing on this stage. That angelic piano beautifully complements her princess layered dress. And her hair is nothing short of pure elegance. Lovely way to begin the music awards show of the year.
Hey Everyone! Michael Heidemann from Sound Sessions and producer of Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez here. Wow, the Grammy’s are off to a great start!
One thing I have never understood about the Country genre. Where is the lyrical creativity? “I wish you were a better man/I wish you were a better man/…” You know where I’m going with this. #TaylorWrites