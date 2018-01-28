× Karen Conti |Full Show 1/28/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show, guests include Megan Lerner of Lurie’s Children’s Hospital Trauma and Abuse as she shares her thoughts on the Turpin child abuse case in California; and Dr. Gourgeuchon joins the show to talk about what it really means to be a narcissist and how to handle this kind of personality disorder in your everyday life.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.