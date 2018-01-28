A detail of the Latin Grammy Awards in the press room at the 6th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on November 3, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Grammy’s Greatest Moments: 60 Years in the Making
Michael Heidemann of WGN Radio’s ‘Sound Sessions’ hangs with Dave to share history, facts and trivia, looking back at 6 decades of the Grammy Awards.