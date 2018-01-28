× After Hours with Rick Kogan: writers Michelle Carter, Anne Johnsos & JJ Strong on their new books and Woodstock’s own Rick Bellairs on Groundhog Day

This week on the show, Rick talked to Michelle Carter about her new memoir “From Under the Russian Snow,” which chronicles the year she spent living in Russia as a United States Information Agency Journalist-in-Residence. Then, Anne Johnsos stopped by the studio to tell him all about how and why she wrote “Potty-Mouthed: Big Thoughts from Little Brains,” where she shares some of the amazing commentaries her two kids have on life. Then, JJ Strong called in to tell Rick about his debut novel, “Us Kids Know” and Rick Bellairs tells Rick what’s going on in Woodstock, Illinois this Groundhog Day.