× From Sundance: The Director and Cast of the Film, Colette, starring Keira Knightley

From a bustling red carpet awaiting Keira Knightley, I interview actors Dominic West and Ray Panthaki, and director, Wash Westmoreland of the Oscar-worthy film getting lots of buzz, Colette, at the Sundance Film Festival. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.