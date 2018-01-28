× Brian Noonan Show 1/28/18: Empowering women, protecting animals, and the XFL

Brian welcomes civil rights attorney and women’s rights activist Maaria Mozaffar to discuss how women can create change in their communities, then welcomes Steve Dale for an update on some troubling news from the world of pets. Plus: Vince McMahon has announced the return of the XFL, and hilarity ensues!

To kick off the show, Brian asks: what do you do when your kid is away at school and feeling sick? Then, on an unrelated note: if you win a 50/50 raffle at a charity event and win, then do you give the money back to the charity? Brian saw someone do this at an event, but wonders what listeners would do.

Then, civil rights attorney and women’s rights activist Maaria Mozaffar joins Brian in-studio to discuss an upcoming Mocktails and Conversation event and how women can galvanize to create change in their own lives and in their communities. She will moderate the event, which will also feature Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and lawyer and Tina Tchen, former Assistant to President Barack Obama. The event will take place at at Low Res Studio (1821 W. Hubbard Street) in Chicago at noon on Saturday, February 10, and will benefit the United State of Women. Mozaffar is also the founder of The Skinless Project and author of More Than Pretty.

Steve Dale then joins Brian in-studio to talk about some troubling concerns he has about the Chicago and Chicago Ridge Animal Welfare League (AWL) locations, as detailed on his website.

Students and even faculty members at the University of Chicago are protesting an upcoming appearance by Steve Bannon, and Brian thinks that’s ridiculous. What are they so afraid of? “His ideas are worth hearing, whether you support them or you don’t — especially at a supposedly prestigious university.”

Brian then muses about a bar in New York City that banned its customers from using the word “literally” and wraps up the show with a recap of WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s ridiculous press conference announcing the return of the XFL in 2020.