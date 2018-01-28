× Anne Johnsos’ new book: “Potty-Mouthed: Big Thoughts from Little Brains”

Former WGN Producer and now published author Anne Johnsos joined Rick Kogan in the studio to talk about how the “convergence of Facebook and the iPhone” lead to her new book, “Potty-Mouthed: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.” The book documents some of the amazingly funny and surprisingly profound things her kids have said through the years. Find your copy on Amazon and join Anne for a reading from the book on February 10th at The Book Cellar.