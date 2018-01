× A Deeper Look Into The Turpin Child Abuse Case

Karen Conti is joined by Megan Lerner of Lurie’s Children’s Hospital Trauma and Abuse, as she shares her thoughts on the Turpin child abuse case in California. Megan also explains what kind of treatment the children will receive, the challenges they may face, how you can intervene if you have a concern about a child’s well-being, and much more.

