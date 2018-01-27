× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/27/18: Noam Scheiber, John Pletz, Don Lee

Amy Guth is joined by New York Times reporter Noam Scheiber to discuss the role that mergers have played in restricting job options and keeping wages low. John Pletz from Crain’s Chicago Business updates her on the latest from scandal-ridden Chicago startup Outcome Health (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20180126/BLOGS11/180129938/outcome-health-investors-call-a-truce). Later, Don Lee from LA Times discusses the complicated that Janet Yellen will leave behind.