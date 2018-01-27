× Trump attends World Economic Forum, journalist shares experience

President Trump was in Davos, Switzerland this past week for the World Economic Forum. Jouranlist Pranay Gupte has attended the World Economic Forum in the past. Gupte joins Matt Bubala to talk about details of this event.

The World Economic Fourm is a “giant education course” he says. Gupte describes this as the one event where world leaders, media reporters and government officials meet to discuss ideas about improving the state of the world. “It’s rare to get so many world leaders and media [reporters] in one room where the audience is truly captivated.”

He talks about President Trump’s rhetoric of American business opportunities and how he is being perceived overseas. Tune in for the conversation.