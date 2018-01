× The Dr. Is in for Winter Smoke 2018!

Ray Lampe AKA Dr. BBQ joins Dane “On The Road” to preview the IBBQA event coming up Feb 17th. Winter Smoke 2018 will combine some of the best BBQ and greatest names in grilling for a great cause coming up in Rosemont. For more info and to get your tickets go to ibbqa.org/events

