Sundance: Director Ben Lewin, The Catcher Was A Spy, A Review of Lizzie, & The After-party

From Sundance, I interview director Ben Lewin of The Catcher Was A Spy movie, featuring Paul Rudd and Paul Giamatti, about the life of Moe Berg. I also interview actor Hiroyuki Senada, review the movie Lizzie starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart, and dish on The Game Changers premiere after-party. Listen in and watch! For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.tv/Podcast .

