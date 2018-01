× Startup Showcase: SilkRoll & theCut

Today on the show Scott Kitun is joined in studio by Steven Galanis, the CEO and Co-Founder of BookCameo.com. Scott and Steve talk to Janet Wu & Erin Wold, the co-founders of the women’s fashion exchange website SilkRoll and Obi Omile the founder of theCut, a mobile platform for barber shops.

To invest in SilkRoll click here, and to invest in theCut click here.

