President of Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway Scott Paddock joins Dane to talk about 20 amazing years at the nation’s best venue for drag racing. Hear about events, promotions and non stop “fast FUN” for fans to get involved with in 2018. PLUS Scott fills us in on Chicagoland Speedway schedule and predictions for Daytona!