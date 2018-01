× On the Road 01/27/2018: Scott Paddock, Adam Alexander, Dr. BBQ and much more!

Today on the show Dane Neal talks to tech expert Jennifer Jolly on new travel technology and self driving cars, Scott Paddock from the Chicagoland Speedway joins the show to talk about the upcoming season, movie expert Blake Stubbs talks Oscar buzz, Adam Alexander from NASCAR talks to Dane about the Daytona 500 and Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe tells us more about Winter Smoke 2018, a bbq festival coming to Rosemont in February.

