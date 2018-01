× Matt Bubala Full Show 1-27-18: Super Bowl prop bets, World Economic Forum, Kabul attack

In this full show podcast, WGN’s Sam Panayatovich joins Matt Bubala to discuss the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl. Later on, Jouranlist Pranay Gupte joins the conversation to talk about President Trump and his recent trip to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Roger Badesch provides news updates on the Kabul attack.