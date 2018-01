× Jason Benetti on excitement for the future at SoxFest: “It’s just different here this weekend…you can almost taste it”

White Sox TV play-by play man Jason Benetti checks in with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz from SoxFest, where excitement is high for a South Side farm system stocked with young talent. They discuss Lucas Giolito’s big potential and “mechanical” approach to pitching, Hawk Harrelson’s impending retirement, 2018 as a bounce back year for Tim Anderson, and more.