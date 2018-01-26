× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/26/18: Burger King’s Important Lesson, Elon’s Salary Cut, & The 2018 Chicago Outlook

Net Neutrality is a recent topic that has fallen to way way-side in the public eye, but Andrea Hanis told Steve about Burger King’s moment to remind internet users of its importance. Tom Gimbel stopped by to decide if cutting Elon Musk’s salary is a positive leadership move, Jack Lavin provided some perspective in the direction Chicago is moving in 2018, and Front Row Phyllis previewed some of the upcoming events until March.