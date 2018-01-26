From left, Tregg Duerson, Illinois state Rep. Carol Sente, D-Vernon Hills, and former Chicago Bears' Mike Adamle pose for a photo after a news conference in support of the Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The Dave Duerson Act is named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after he killed himself at the age of 50, would ban organized tackle football for Illinois children younger than 12 years old. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tregg Duerson and Rep. Sente talk about why the proposed “Duerson Act” is so important for protecting young kids from tackle football
Illinois State Rep. Carol Sente and Tregg Duerson join Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to talk about their proposed “Duerson Act,” which is aimed at banning children under 12 from playing tackle football. Named after Tregg’s father, Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bear Dave Duerson, Tregg talks about his father’s struggles with the effects of CTE and why there is an urgent need to protect youth athletes.