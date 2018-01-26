× Tregg Duerson and Rep. Sente talk about why the proposed “Duerson Act” is so important for protecting young kids from tackle football

Illinois State Rep. Carol Sente and Tregg Duerson join Anna Davlantes and Justin Kaufmann(in for Roe Conn) to talk about their proposed “Duerson Act,” which is aimed at banning children under 12 from playing tackle football. Named after Tregg’s father, Super Bowl Champion Chicago Bear Dave Duerson, Tregg talks about his father’s struggles with the effects of CTE and why there is an urgent need to protect youth athletes.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3457847/3457847_2018-01-25-185047.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

