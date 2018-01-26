× Theater Thursday with The Agency Theater, Babes With Blades, and Everyone’s a Lawyer! | Full Show (Jan 25th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Jan 26th) It’s Theatre Thursday so we welcome on Tim Touhy of The Agency Theater along with actors, Andrew Gallant and Hope Rehak. We also welcome on the cast of the terrific show, The Good Fight (Elizabeth Lovelady, Delia Ford, Arielle Leverett, and Jean Marie) put on by the theater company, Babes With Blades. Real estate expert, David Hochberg jumps on air to take listener calls and finally, to promote the upcoming show – Everyone’s A Lawyer – Comedians, Paul Farahvar and Adam Durke.

