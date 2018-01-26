× The Opening Bell 1/26/18: United Airlines Finding New Places To Fly

Global synchronicity is a great when the times are good, and right now, the times are good. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) looked at the major factors that allow for countries to grow at the same time, and also touched on how trade could be making a larger impact than many may think. Brian Skift (Business Airline Reporter at Skift) then closed out the week with news of the recent hurdles for United Airlines and what they plan to do to stir up more business.