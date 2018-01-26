× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.26.18: Blue jeans, Ketamine treatments for depression, Trump firing Mueller, Bright Side of Life

Blue jeans are out, along with your youth, apparently. John asks you if it’s appropriate for those over the age of 53 to wear blue jeans. Then, Dr. Bal Nandra joins the show to discuss his IV Ketamine treatments for depression. Nash Jenkins of TIME Magazine reports the on-goings of Capitol Hill. He joins John to describe why it might be a struggle for the president to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, even if it’s true that he tried. Finally, John wants to know what’s making you smile today on his Bright Side of Life segment.