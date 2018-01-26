× The Great American Bash “This is the XFL! Again!” Episode 65, January 26, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Year two of The Donald’s Universal Championship run.

The Moscow Screwjob is still the big show.

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” and Katy Tur’s “Unbelievable” both mention professional wrestling. Both get it wrong.

The XFL is coming back! Why?

Royal Rumble preview. Our only guarantee is footage of the Women’s March will be shown before the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble.