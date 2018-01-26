× The ‘Flying’ Jerry Nunn: What to look for in February

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in the month of February. They cover Valentine’s day at Gejas Cafe, Theater week, the Auto Show, the Travel and Adventure show, upcoming concerts, and much more!

