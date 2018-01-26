× The Download’s Week That Was: “Trump and Russia, and MSU, oh my!”

Journalist Lauren Cohn and Chicago Tribuneinvestigative reporter Jeff Coen join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the sentencing of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, the New York Times reporting that President Trump ordered the firing of Robert Mueller, the success of the 2018 Women’s March, Senator Tammy Duckworth announcing her pregnancy, the brief shutdown of the government, the chances Paul Vallas decides to run for mayor, the Guggenheim offering President Trump a golden toilet, the final months of the Tribune Tower, President Trump announcing a tariff on solar panels, the Doomsday Clock inching closer to the apocalypse, the race for Illinois governor and the ongoing Stormy Daniels story.

