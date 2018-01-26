× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-26-18

We have an amazing show to end your work week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with long-time journalist Gretchen Helfrich about her new film series, “Religion in the Frame,” we reload another busy week of news with returning greats Lauren Cohn and Jeff Coen, musician Derek Miller of Sleigh Bells chats about his career and upcoming show at Metro and we end the show talking Chicago blues history with the great Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater!

