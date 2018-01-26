× The Carry Out 1-26-18: “One more week until the Super Bowl so we can get a couple of more feel good pieces about how old Tom Brady is and how sleeveless Bill Belichick looked”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump returning home from the economic summit in Switzerland, US economic growth slowing in the fourth quarter, a transgender student in Palatine being denied unrestricted locker room access, the Bulls taking on the Lakers at the United Center, the Patriots and Eagles preparing for the Super Bowl, the Blackhawks beating up on the Red Wings, the Milwaukee Brewers making a couple of big moves, SoxFest taking place this weekend and the Doomsday clock moving closer to midnight.

