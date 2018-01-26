× RCS Full Show (1/25/18): Tregg Duerson & IL Rep. Carol Sente make the case for banning pre-teen tackle football, the Top Five@5, and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, feat. Just Kaufmann for Thursday, January 25th, 2018:

Chicago Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart talks about new plans to develop the Tribune Tower complex into a building that would rival the Trump Tower, State Rep. Carol Sente and Tregg Duerson propose the “Duerson Act” -aimed at banning kids under 12 from playing tackle football, Tom Skilling rolls out the timeline for when colder weather returns, Museum of Broadcast Communications Vice President of Innovation/SNL Project Lead Justin A. Kulovsek tells the story of Will Ferrell’s emergency costume requirement, Mike Monico explains what legal issues lie ahead for Michigan State University, the Top Five@5 features Jim Thome getting the Hall of Fame call, and Chicago director known for “Hoop Dreams” Steve James talks about getting his first Oscar nomination.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3457863/3457863_2018-01-25-190803.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!