RCS Full Show (1/25/18): Tregg Duerson & IL Rep. Carol Sente make the case for banning pre-teen tackle football, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, feat. Just Kaufmann for Thursday, January 25th, 2018:
Chicago Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart talks about new plans to develop the Tribune Tower complex into a building that would rival the Trump Tower, State Rep. Carol Sente and Tregg Duerson propose the “Duerson Act” -aimed at banning kids under 12 from playing tackle football, Tom Skilling rolls out the timeline for when colder weather returns, Museum of Broadcast Communications Vice President of Innovation/SNL Project Lead Justin A. Kulovsek tells the story of Will Ferrell’s emergency costume requirement, Mike Monico explains what legal issues lie ahead for Michigan State University, the Top Five@5 features Jim Thome getting the Hall of Fame call, and Chicago director known for “Hoop Dreams” Steve James talks about getting his first Oscar nomination.
