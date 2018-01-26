× Led Zeppelin 2

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the great Led Zeppelin 2! They talk about their recent tour in Israel, how they got their start, their favorite Led Zeppelin songs, and so much more.

Led Zeppelin 2 will be performing Jan 26 and 27th at the House of Blues Chicago.

Tickets are available through LiveNation.com and ticketmaster.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.