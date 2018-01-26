× Interview highlights from ‘Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson

We review fresh Rian Johnson interview highlights and analyze the latest comments about THE LAST JEDI from the director himself, including insight into Luke Skywalker, the humor in the film, and more. Melody Deel from The Unofficial RFR Facebook Group fills us in on what fans are talking about online and reviews some of the hot topics in STAR WARS news this week. We discuss new info about the upcoming novelization for THE LAST JEDI and deleted scenes, why Luke was in exile on Ach-To, speculation on when the SOLO trailer will drop, Snoke’s slippers, and could there be a place for Padme Amidala in Episode IX? Plus, listener voice mail, STAR WARS at the Oscars and more.