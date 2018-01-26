× Gretchen Helfrich explores how religious ideas, themes and concepts are depicted in movies

Gretchen Helfrich joins Justin to discuss her new film series, “Religion in the Frame.” Gretchen talks about where the idea for this film series comes from, how the films were chosen, the difficulty in narrowing the field of movies down to six, the importance of finding films that represent a number of different religions and what she hopes to accomplish with the festival.

