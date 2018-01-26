× From Sundance, The Game Changers Movie Breaks Open the Myth About Meat

From Sundance, I sit down with ultimate fighter, James “Lightning Wilks”, former special opps anti-poacher, Damien Mander, athlete and strong man competitor, Partik Baboumian and former NFL player, Lou Smith who break open the myth that meat is good for you. Specifically, they explain in scientific detail that meat is responsible for significantly increasing the risks for many of the major diseases and all that we thought we knew about meat is a marketing spin from the meat and dairy industry. Coming from some of the most manly men around, they also prove that eating meat decreases libido and sexual function producing the opposite result of what manly men actual want. Listen in and watch! For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.tv/Podcast .

