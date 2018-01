× Facts about The Spice Girls’ movie ‘Spice World’

This year marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Spice World,’ the movie featuring The Spice Girls. Learn more about the production when Nick Digilio reveals facts from the film in this podcast.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)