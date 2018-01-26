× Derek Miller of Sleigh Bells: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we did this for another ten years and I don’t know why we would stop”

Derek Miller of the indie rock duo Sleigh Bells joins Justin to talk about his memories of coming to Chicago, how he has evolved as a musician, how the Sleigh Bells sound has evolved, his process of recording music, the importance of having the time to put a record together, why recording as Sleigh Bells is his American dream and the upcoming Sleigh Bells show at Metro.

