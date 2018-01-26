× ChiPedia Episode #2: Blackballed

In Page 2, Dometi and Marsha chat it up about what it really means to be ‘blackballed’ and whether or not that has stalled the career of comedienne and Oscar-award-winning actress, Mo’nique. Blacklisting it doesn’t only happen in show business. Marsha and Dometi interview playwright McKinley Johnson who tells the story of a civil rights pioneer whose name has been left out of the history books. The musical, “Eye of the Storm,” runs at the eta Creative Arts Theater Feb. 9th – March 11th. It tells the story of Bayard Rustin whose identity as a gay man complicated his role in the civil rights movement.

Follow your new favorite podcast at @ChiPedia on Instagram and Twitter.