× Chicago blues legend Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater: “The longer I do it, the better I feel”

Chicago blues great Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater joins Justin to talk about his amazing life in blues music, growing up in Mississippi and learning how to play guitar, why he decided to move to Chicago to pursue his career, what he remembers about playing all the blues clubs on the South and West Sides of Chicago in the ’50’s and ’60’s, who gave him the courage to get on stage, what makes the Chicago blues sound stand out, how he continues to push himself as a musician, why he is credited with bringing Chicago blues from the South and West Sides to the North Side and the suburbs, the transition he made from being a club regular to an artist known around the world, what blues music means for him today and where he sees blues music going in the future.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio