Blackhawks Crazy: Heading into the All Star Break

Episode 16 of Season 3 comes fresh off the heals of a Blackhawks victory over the rival Detroit Red Wings. Chris Boden and Scott King talk about the ups and downs of the recent homestand as the league starts All Star festivities in Tampa. The guys also discuss recent line changes, the upcoming schedule, and about how Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass have played in Corey Crawford’s absence.