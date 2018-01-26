× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour: 1.26.18: Better late than never

Bill and Wendy start the bonus hour a bit late today but better late than never! They talk about Casey Affleck withdrawing from presenting the best actress award at Oscars, Ron Jeremy being banned from porn awards, and Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun.com joins the show. They talk about what’s going on in the city for February and much more.

