Wintrust Business Lunch 1/25/18: SCORE Chicago, Sleep Technologies, & Financially Responsible Millennials
Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy but it’s still difficult to get start one from the ground up. Steve chatted with Dan Pollack to discuss the digital hurdles at their upcoming forum, Bill Geiger reminded listeners about the ins and out of responsible retirement, Ian Sherr shed some light on certain sleep monitoring technologies, and Ilyce Glink noted that millennials are getting better at saving up their money.